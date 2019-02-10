Congress, TMC lash out at Piyush Goyal after claims of Vande Bharat Express video on Twitter being sped up

After Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal posted a video of the Vande Bharat Express on Sunday to highlight India's 'first semi-high speed train' built under the 'Make in India' initiative, Opposition took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, claiming that the video is a doctored version, and is sped up twice its original speed.

The Congress took to Twitter to mock the politician and said that the only thing travelling at lightning speed are "Mr 'Ghotala's lies".

The only thing travelling at lightning speed are Mr. 'Ghotala's' lies. https://t.co/fTSi6yM2Qc — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2019

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Derek O'brien tweeted, saying "#Cheat Exhibit 420".

The Indian Youth Congress' (IYC) national campaign in-charge, Srivatsa, was the first from the Opposition to point out that the speed of the video has been increased by two times to make it "look dramatic".

Piyush Goyal ji, enough of your Jumlas. This video has been edited to play in fast forward mode. You have again proved that all that the Modi Govt can do is gimmicks. Even Shatabdhi, with such editing will look as fast. https://t.co/09rkYg0SH6 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 10, 2019

According to The Quint, the original video was posted by a YouTube channel called "The Rail Mail" on 20 December, 2018.

The description of the video further reads, "#Train18 2nd trail on Delhi-Agra route held today. Train achieved maximum speed of 181kmph. Likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 January for Varanasi. Delhi-Allahabad/Prayagraj Trial on 29 December."

Since Goyal's tweet, many users have called out the minister, pointing out that the video is an edited version in the reply to the tweet itself.

