Congress, TMC lash out at Piyush Goyal after claims of Vande Bharat Express video on Twitter being sped up

India FP Staff Feb 10, 2019 23:58:26 IST

After Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal posted a video of the Vande Bharat Express on Sunday to highlight India's 'first semi-high speed train' built under the 'Make in India' initiative, Opposition took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, claiming that the video is a doctored version, and is sped up twice its original speed.

The Congress took to Twitter to mock the politician and said that the only thing travelling at lightning speed are "Mr 'Ghotala's lies".

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Derek O'brien tweeted, saying "#Cheat Exhibit 420".

The Indian Youth Congress' (IYC) national campaign in-charge, Srivatsa, was the first from the Opposition to point out that the speed of the video  has been increased by two times to make it "look dramatic".

According to The Quint, the original video was posted by a YouTube channel called "The Rail Mail" on 20 December, 2018.

The description of the video further reads, "#Train18 2nd trail on Delhi-Agra route held today. Train achieved maximum speed of 181kmph. Likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 January for Varanasi. Delhi-Allahabad/Prayagraj Trial on 29 December."

Since Goyal's tweet, many users have called out the minister, pointing out that the video is an edited version in the reply to the tweet itself.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 23:58:26 IST

