You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Congress seeks enactment of central law for welfare of domestic workers in India

India Press Trust of India Jun 16, 2018 19:48:52 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded enactment of a central law to provide for job security and social welfare of the domestic workers in the country.

The party made the demand on Saturday on the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day, while launching a nationwide campaign, aimed at sending one lakh post cards by domestic workers to the prime minister to demand the central law to protect and promote their employment.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC) chairman Arbind Singh said the central government is “desirous” of framing a national policy for domestic workers but the move will not help the poor and marginalised workers as the policy “remains just on files."

He stressed that a central law will ensure the enforcement of their rights in the letter and spirit.

Singh said such a law should aim at securing decent working conditions and provide social security to the estimated 1 core domestic workers in the country.

He noted that AIUWC has submitted a draft law for the domestic workers to the Central government, highlighting various aspects like fixations of wages, holidays, social security measures like old age pension and regulation of placement agencies.

Domestic workers, who were also present on the occasion, demanded emergency security fund for them.

Singh said the Central government has enacted the Unorganised Sector Social Security Act, 2008 for providing social security to the unorganised workers including the domestic ones, but it is "vague" with no clear definition of the domestic workers.

Minimum wages have been fixed for domestic workers by several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Rajasthan, but it is only on "pen and paper" and has "no enforceability", he added.


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 19:48 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group D - 16 Jun 2018
Argentina
1:1
Iceland
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores