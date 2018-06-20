You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Congress says Maharashtra child rights body's notice to Rahul Gandhi diversionary tactic, will explore legal options

India Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 17:11:15 IST

Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra today said the state child rights panel's notice to party president Rahul Gandhi for 'disclosing' the identity of two minor boys, who were victims of an assault, as a bid to divert the attention from the main issue pertaining to the deprived sections.

A video purportedly showing the two minor boys being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well of a farmer in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district had gone viral last week.

Gandhi had tweeted about the incident, tagging the video and blaming the BJP and the RSS for "rising atrocities" against backward classes. As per law, the identity of minor victims cannot be disclosed.

File image of protests outside Parliament. PTI

File image of protests outside Parliament. PTI

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media much before Gandhi's tweet on it and even television channels had aired the clip, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan told reporters here, defending the party president.

"The notice issued by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to Gandhi is a means to divert attention from the main issue of deprived sections of the society being targetted," he alleged.

The Congress will seek a legal opinion in the matter and clarify its future course of action, he said. Chavan claimed that since the BJP came to power, the atrocities on Dalits, backward classes and deprived sections of the society were on the rise.

"The fresh incident is the case of two teenagers from a backward community being beaten up for bathing in a well in Jalgaon district. Authorities are not taking action in the case. If we raise our voice against this and demand immediate action, what is wrong in this?," he asked.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by a Mumbai resident, Amol Jadhav, the child rights panel had on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Gandhi and Twitter for disclosing the identity of the two minor Dalit boys.

The commission sought a reply from both as to why action should not be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar had on Tuesday demanded that Gandhi withdraw the video from his twitter handle. The commission has sought Gandhi's reply within 10 days.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 17:11 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group B - 20 Jun 2018
Portugal
0:0
Morocco
Match Centre
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores