Congress’ Randeep Surjewala slams Yogi Adityanath govt over killing of Dalit girl in UP's Unnao; deplores 'jungle rule' in state

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a Dalit girl in Unnao and alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state. "The Ajay Singh Bisht rule has become synonymous with Dalit atrocities and heinous crimes," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The rape and then killing of a minor girl by hitting her with bricks in Unnao is very shameful, he said. "The law and order situation has collapsed due to the incidents in Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur," Surjewala said, referring to recent incidents of crime in the state. "Is this jungle rule or not," he asked.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later killed while she was sleeping with her family members outside their house in a village in Unnao on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police said whether the girl, belonging to the Dalit community, was raped or not will be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

Surjewala's attack comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, citing several reports of killings and rapes in Uttar Pradesh, had said innocents were being subjected to cruelty, but the government was not concerned.

"In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being subjected to cruelty. Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear", but the UP government was not concerned," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had said.

