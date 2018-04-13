New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hold protest across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.
They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.
Gandhi had led a midnight march to the India Gate in the national capital last night asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.
The Congress has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger last year in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's residence in Lucknow.
In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua on 10 January. Her body was found in the same area a week later.
The chargesheet in the case had revealed chilling details about how she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.
The Opposition party has also alleged that the accused were being "protected" by the authorities concerned.
Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march last night, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.
He said Modi's silence over the rising atrocities against women was "unacceptable" and that India was waiting for him to speak up.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 21:34 PM
Highlights
Narendra Modi breaks silence on rape cases
In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities.
Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders holding candle march in Bhopal
Congress continues protest over rising crimes against women in the country
Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told Firstpost, "Taking a cue from yesterday's midnight candle light March in New Delhi from AICC HQ to India Gate led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Pradesh Congress Committees in states will also hold candle light march."
Madhya Pradesh Congress to hold protest in Bhopal at 7 pm today
The Pradesh Congress Committee of Madhya Pradesh will hold a candle light March at Prabhat Chowk in Bhopal. Several Congress workers especially the youth have started gathering at PCC office 'Indira Bhawan' in Bhopal. Many will join the rally near Prabhat Chowk.
Midnight march snapshots
At Rahul Gandhi's midnight march, the 2019 shadow looms
Rahul Gandhi makes his way back home Friday morning
Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP for Unnao and Kathua horror and then leaves India Gate around 1:30 am Friday
"This is not a political issue but a national issue. This is related to atrocities against women. Government should come forward and do something for women's safety. Here, common man and representatives of different parties have gathered seeking justice for victims."
"We'll have to save our daughters from this government": Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi
"What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity, an 8 year old innocent was kidnapped, brutally raped by many men, including a juvenile and tortured till she died. This defies all human values we have grown with as a society.
This brutality instead of being punished is actually being shielded. We absolutely condemn this and hope BJP wakes up to its commitment to the people of the nation and ensures stringent punishment is meted out to the perpetrators of the crime.
We see similarly how in Unnao an underage girl was allegedly raped by elected representative of the BJP and members of his family. Instead of ensuring justice was done to the victim, we have seen how ger family has been threatened and silenced by the accused.
The father of the victim was beaten to death in judicial custody. Only an outrage led to action from Adityanath government. In both the cases we seek immediate action against the accused and allowing justice to prevail even if it involves those who hold positions of power".
BJP government's Beti Bachao tag line becomes the night's marquee poster
"We'll have the wake up the government": Ghulam Nabi Azad
Dressed in an indigo kurta, Priyanka Vadra joins her brother at India Gate; Robert Vadra is there too.
Crowds moving from Congress HQ to India Gate; Priyanka Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi for candlelight march
Some female reporters have been roughed up by Congress workers, say Firstpost reporters on location.
Let us march or we'll sit here all night: Priyanka Vadra
Just in: Priyanka Gandhi will be joining Rahul Gandhi at India Gate
Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate, accompanied by Ashok Gehlot and party cadre
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi comes to Rahul Gandhi's defence on Twitter
This is a protest against Modi government: Priyanka Chaturvedi
"This candle March is to raise a voice of protest against Modi government and create awareness amongst people about the atrocities and injustice in the country, and how the government is maintaining silence and not taking action against the accused," Congress spokesperson Chaturvedi told Firstpost.
Save the girl child or the rapist?
Congress leader Digvijay Singh walks in front of a poster that takes on the BJP government's 'Beti Bachao' push - "Beti bachao ya balaatkaari bachao?"
Fresh visuals en route India Gate from 24 Akbar Road
Supporters moving from Congress party office towards India Gate. Rahul Gandhi is not part of this crowd.
Huge police force deployed for Rahul Gandhi candlelight march in New Delhi.
Sanjay Nirupam: "Unnao and Kathua rape cases are a shame"
Congress social media chief tweets hashtag for candlelight march
Congress leaders gather at 24 Akbar Road
We've not been asked for permission ahead of Rahul Gandhi's candlelight march: Delhi Police
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches 24 Akbar Road ahead of Rahul Gandhi candlelight march
Scene outside Congress HQ at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi
"Shaken to my core": Anushka Sharma
Unnao rape case: CBI probe to begin tomorrow
Meanwhile, NCW chairperson RekhaSharma urges nation to not make Unnao and Kathua rape case a political issue
The candlelight march will start from AICC Head Quarters, 24 Akbar Road, and end at India Gate
All India Mahila Congress to observe black day on 17 April
Rahul Gandhi calls for 'silent, peaceful,' candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight
NSUI and Jamia students' organisation to join Rahul Gandhi's march at India Gate
21:34 (IST)
Armed with placards, Congress workers in Raipur stage protest
21:25 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Congress workers hold candle light march at Raipur
20:43 (IST)
If women are suppressed, it is a blatant attack on the spirit of democracy: Ashok Gehlot
20:36 (IST)
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken announces protest schedule
20:21 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
Narendra Modi breaks silence on rape cases
In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities.
20:03 (IST)
Congress workers holding candle light march in Indore
19:57 (IST)
Congress workers holding candle light march in Bhopal
19:45 (IST)
Congress workers holding candle light march at Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mandhavi Chouhan and other Congress leaders Mahendra Singh Chouhan and district president PC Sharma at candle light rally in Bhopal.
19:43 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders holding candle march in Bhopal
19:41 (IST)
Youth Congress workers hold candle light march at Mumbai's Dadar
19:11 (IST)
Congress to hold candle light march in Bhubaneswar
19:03 (IST)
Congress to hold candle light march at Indore today
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav along with PCC secretary Sanjay Kapur will hold a candle light March at Indore from Gandhi Hall to Gandhi Statue at Regal Chowraha. It will begin at 7 pm.
Candle March in respective state capitals will begin after the sunset and it becomes dark.
18:50 (IST)
Congress holds protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
18:38 (IST)
Congress continues protest over rising crimes against women in the country
Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told Firstpost, "Taking a cue from yesterday's midnight candle light March in New Delhi from AICC HQ to India Gate led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Pradesh Congress Committees in states will also hold candle light march."
18:24 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Congress to hold protest in Bhopal at 7 pm today
The Pradesh Congress Committee of Madhya Pradesh will hold a candle light March at Prabhat Chowk in Bhopal. Several Congress workers especially the youth have started gathering at PCC office 'Indira Bhawan' in Bhopal. Many will join the rally near Prabhat Chowk.
18:21 (IST)
Congress ups the ante against the govt
The party has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. On Thursday, party president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate in Delhi asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.
Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.
18:17 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
Updates for 13 April start from here
02:13 (IST)
Midnight march snapshots
02:10 (IST)
At Rahul Gandhi's midnight march, the 2019 shadow looms
02:02 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi makes his way back home Friday morning
01:45 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP for Unnao and Kathua horror and then leaves India Gate around 1:30 am Friday
"This is not a political issue but a national issue. This is related to atrocities against women. Government should come forward and do something for women's safety. Here, common man and representatives of different parties have gathered seeking justice for victims."
01:31 (IST)
"We'll have to save our daughters from this government": Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi
00:54 (IST)
"What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity, an 8 year old innocent was kidnapped, brutally raped by many men, including a juvenile and tortured till she died. This defies all human values we have grown with as a society.
This brutality instead of being punished is actually being shielded. We absolutely condemn this and hope BJP wakes up to its commitment to the people of the nation and ensures stringent punishment is meted out to the perpetrators of the crime.
We see similarly how in Unnao an underage girl was allegedly raped by elected representative of the BJP and members of his family. Instead of ensuring justice was done to the victim, we have seen how ger family has been threatened and silenced by the accused.
The father of the victim was beaten to death in judicial custody. Only an outrage led to action from Adityanath government. In both the cases we seek immediate action against the accused and allowing justice to prevail even if it involves those who hold positions of power".
00:47 (IST)
BJP government's Beti Bachao tag line becomes the night's marquee poster
00:42 (IST)
"We'll have the wake up the government": Ghulam Nabi Azad
00:40 (IST)
Dressed in an indigo kurta, Priyanka Vadra joins her brother at India Gate; Robert Vadra is there too.
00:34 (IST)
Crowds moving from Congress HQ to India Gate; Priyanka Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi for candlelight march
00:30 (IST)
Some female reporters have been roughed up by Congress workers, say Firstpost reporters on location.
00:28 (IST)
Let us march or we'll sit here all night: Priyanka Vadra
00:11 (IST)
Just in: Priyanka Gandhi will be joining Rahul Gandhi at India Gate
00:09 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate, accompanied by Ashok Gehlot and party cadre
00:05 (IST)
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi comes to Rahul Gandhi's defence on Twitter
00:00 (IST)
This is a protest against Modi government: Priyanka Chaturvedi
"This candle March is to raise a voice of protest against Modi government and create awareness amongst people about the atrocities and injustice in the country, and how the government is maintaining silence and not taking action against the accused," Congress spokesperson Chaturvedi told Firstpost.
23:48 (IST)
Save the girl child or the rapist?
Congress leader Digvijay Singh walks in front of a poster that takes on the BJP government's 'Beti Bachao' push - "Beti bachao ya balaatkaari bachao?"
23:42 (IST)
Fresh visuals en route India Gate from 24 Akbar Road
23:37 (IST)
Supporters moving from Congress party office towards India Gate. Rahul Gandhi is not part of this crowd.
23:36 (IST)
Huge police force deployed for Rahul Gandhi candlelight march in New Delhi.
23:33 (IST)
Sanjay Nirupam: "Unnao and Kathua rape cases are a shame"
23:23 (IST)
Congress social media chief tweets hashtag for candlelight march
23:20 (IST)
Congress leaders gather at 24 Akbar Road
23:13 (IST)
We've not been asked for permission ahead of Rahul Gandhi's candlelight march: Delhi Police
23:06 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches 24 Akbar Road ahead of Rahul Gandhi candlelight march
23:00 (IST)
Scene outside Congress HQ at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi
22:53 (IST)
"Shaken to my core": Anushka Sharma
22:46 (IST)
Unnao rape case: CBI probe to begin tomorrow
22:32 (IST)
Meanwhile, NCW chairperson RekhaSharma urges nation to not make Unnao and Kathua rape case a political issue
22:23 (IST)
The candlelight march will start from AICC Head Quarters, 24 Akbar Road, and end at India Gate
22:06 (IST)
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh speaks up on the two rape cases
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh says, "Justice should be done to her.There shouldn't be politics on that.Criminals who did it have no religion like terrorists have no religion. All communities, Hindu & Muslims have fought for that girl & only disgruntled elements are trying to give wrong message." -ANI