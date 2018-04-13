You are here:
Congress march LIVE updates: Party holds nationwide protest, seeks justice in Kathua, Unnao rape cases

India FP Staff Apr 13, 2018 21:34:15 IST
Congress march LIVE updates: Party holds nationwide protest, seeks justice in Kathua, Unnao rape cases

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Armed with placards, Congress workers in Raipur stage protest

  • 21:25 (IST)


    Chhattisgarh Congress workers hold candle light march at Raipur

  • 20:43 (IST)


    If women are suppressed, it is a blatant attack on the spirit of democracy: Ashok Gehlot

  • 20:36 (IST)


    Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken announces protest schedule 
     

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Kathua and Unnao rape cases cannot be termed normal: Congress
     
     
    Speaking to the press earlier today, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi noted that the Kathua and Unnao incidents cannot be termed as "normal cases" and said these have shamed the nation.
     
    The BJP cannot belittle the fight of women for equality and dignity, the party said.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Narendra Modi breaks silence on rape cases


    In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities.

  • Congress workers holding candle light march in Indore

  • Congress workers holding candle light march in Bhopal 

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Congress workers holding candle light march at Bhopal

    Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mandhavi Chouhan and other Congress leaders Mahendra Singh Chouhan and district president PC Sharma at candle light rally in Bhopal.

  • Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders holding candle march in Bhopal

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Youth Congress workers hold candle light march at Mumbai's Dadar

  • 19:11 (IST)


    Congress to hold candle light march in Bhubaneswar 

  • Congress to hold candle light march at Indore today

    Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav along with PCC secretary Sanjay Kapur will hold a candle light March at Indore from Gandhi Hall to Gandhi Statue at Regal Chowraha. It will begin at 7 pm.

    Candle March in respective state capitals will begin after the sunset and it becomes dark. 

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Congress holds protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

  • Congress continues protest over rising crimes against women in the country

    Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told Firstpost, "Taking a cue from yesterday's midnight candle light March in New Delhi from AICC HQ to India Gate led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Pradesh Congress Committees in states will also hold candle light march."

  • Madhya Pradesh Congress to hold protest in Bhopal at 7 pm today

    The Pradesh Congress Committee of Madhya Pradesh will hold a candle light March at Prabhat Chowk in Bhopal. Several Congress workers especially the youth have started gathering at PCC office 'Indira Bhawan' in Bhopal. Many will join the rally near Prabhat Chowk.

  • 18:21 (IST)


    Congress ups the ante against the govt

    The party has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. On Thursday, party president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate in Delhi asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.

    Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Congress to stage nationwide protests today
     
    Congress will take forward the protest march against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country on Friday, demanding justice for the victims.
     
     
    The party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.
     

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Updates for 13 April start from here

  • 02:13 (IST)

    Midnight march snapshots

  • 02:10 (IST)

    At Rahul Gandhi's midnight march, the 2019 shadow looms

  • 02:02 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi makes his way back home Friday morning

  • Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP for Unnao and Kathua horror and then leaves India Gate around 1:30 am Friday 

    "This is not a political issue but a national issue. This is related to atrocities against women. Government should come forward and do something for women's safety. Here, common man and representatives of different parties have gathered seeking justice for victims."

  • "We'll have to save our daughters from this government": Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi

  • What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity: Rahul Gandhi at India Gate

    "What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity, an 8 year old innocent was kidnapped, brutally raped by many men, including a juvenile and tortured till she died. This defies all human values we have grown with as a society. 

    This brutality instead of being  punished is actually being shielded. We absolutely condemn this and hope BJP wakes up to its commitment to the people of the nation and ensures stringent punishment is meted out to the perpetrators of the crime. 

    We see similarly how in Unnao an underage girl was allegedly raped by elected representative of the BJP and members of his family. Instead of ensuring justice was done to the victim, we have seen how ger family has been threatened and silenced by the accused. 

    The father of the victim was beaten to death in judicial custody. Only an outrage led to action from Adityanath government. In both the cases we seek immediate action against the accused and allowing justice to prevail even if it involves those who hold positions of power".

  • BJP government's Beti Bachao tag line becomes the night's marquee poster

  • 00:42 (IST)

    "We'll have the wake up the government": Ghulam Nabi Azad

  • 00:40 (IST)

    Dressed in an indigo kurta, Priyanka Vadra joins her brother at India Gate; Robert Vadra is there too.

  • Crowds moving from Congress HQ to India Gate; Priyanka Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi for candlelight march

  • Some female reporters have been roughed up by Congress workers, say Firstpost reporters on location. 

  • 00:28 (IST)

    Let us march or we'll sit here all night: Priyanka Vadra

  • Just in: Priyanka Gandhi will be joining Rahul Gandhi at India Gate

  • Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate, accompanied by Ashok Gehlot and party cadre

  • 00:05 (IST)

    Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi comes to Rahul Gandhi's defence on Twitter

  • This is a protest against Modi government: Priyanka Chaturvedi

    "This candle March is to raise a voice of protest against Modi government and create awareness amongst people about the atrocities and injustice in the country, and how the government is maintaining silence and not taking action against the accused," Congress spokesperson Chaturvedi told Firstpost. 

  • Save the girl child or the rapist? 

    Congress leader Digvijay Singh walks in front of a poster that takes on the BJP government's 'Beti Bachao' push - "Beti bachao ya balaatkaari bachao?"

  • Fresh visuals en route India Gate from 24 Akbar Road

  • Supporters moving from Congress party office towards India Gate. Rahul Gandhi is not part of this crowd. 

  • Huge police force deployed for Rahul Gandhi candlelight march in New Delhi.

  • 23:33 (IST)

    Sanjay Nirupam: "Unnao and Kathua rape cases are a shame"

  • 23:23 (IST)

    Congress social media chief tweets hashtag for candlelight march

  • Congress leaders gather at 24 Akbar Road

  • We've not been asked for permission ahead of Rahul Gandhi's candlelight march: Delhi Police

  • Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches 24 Akbar Road ahead of Rahul Gandhi candlelight march

  • Scene outside Congress HQ at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi

  • 22:53 (IST)

    "Shaken to my core": Anushka Sharma

  • 22:46 (IST)

    Unnao rape case: CBI probe to begin tomorrow

  • 22:32 (IST)

    Meanwhile, NCW chairperson RekhaSharma urges nation to not make Unnao and Kathua rape case a political issue

  • 22:23 (IST)

    The candlelight march will start from AICC Head Quarters, 24 Akbar Road, and end at India Gate

  • 22:06 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh speaks up on the two rape cases

    Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh says, "Justice should be done to her.There shouldn't be politics on that.Criminals who did it have no religion like terrorists have no religion. All communities, Hindu & Muslims have fought for that girl & only disgruntled elements are trying to give wrong message." -ANI

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hold protest across the country, demanding justice for the victims.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.

They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.

Gandhi had led a midnight march to the India Gate in the national capital last night asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.

The Congress has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger last year in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's residence in Lucknow.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua on 10 January. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

The chargesheet in the case had revealed chilling details about how she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

The Opposition party has also alleged that the accused were being "protected" by the authorities concerned.

Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march last night, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.

He said Modi's silence over the rising atrocities against women was "unacceptable" and that India was waiting for him to speak up.


Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 21:34 PM

