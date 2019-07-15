Congress Lok Sabha MPs submit adjournment motion over taxation on pension of disabled army personnel

New Delhi: Congress MPs on Monday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'pension of disabled Army personnel'.

An adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

The disability pension till now was not taxed by the government but recently, the government decided to tax it leading to opposition from the veterans community.

On 2 July, the Army headquarters clarified that though it is concerned for all personnel who are invalidated out of service in combat conditions or otherwise, and need additional support but "discourages those who seek financial gains through their disabilities."

"Over the years broad-banding and compensation awarded for disability with income tax exemption have led to a rise in personnel seeking disability, even for lifestyle diseases. The trend is worrisome that too when the security challenges to the nation are on the rise," the Army headquarters stated.

The sources said the Army has immense respect for the officers and jawans who suffer disability in line of action and they deserve much more than they are getting in terms of financial gains.

The Army has also stated that higher compensation awarded for disability with tax exemption has over the years led to a rise in personnel seeking disability even for lifestyle diseases.

At a time when the Army is trying to fight the trend of an increasing number of its personnel seeking disability pensions, it had emerged that more than 2,000 officers including more than 85

Brigadiers and Major Generals have sought disability pension for diseases including diabetes and high blood pressure in the last two years.

In 2018, 52 officers above the rank of Brigadier and 977 officers of the rank of Colonel and below have sought disability pensions, sources said.

