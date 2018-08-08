You are here:
Congress leader says NRC will never be allowed in West Bengal, warns its propagators 'not to play with fire'

India Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 20:24:03 IST

Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan Wednesday said conducting an National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise would not be allowed in West Bengal and asked the propagators of this idea not to "play with fire".

"Parties should desist from trying to reap political dividends by polarising people in the name of NRC," Mannan said while addressing a convention on the NRC in Assam.

The complete draft of the NRC which was released on 30 July has left out over 40 lakh applicants.

Representational image. Reuters

"Where will those having been born 50 years back will go? What is happening to Bengalis and other linguistic minorities in Assam will happen to others also in future, if we can't resist this dangerous trend to divide people along communal and linguistic lines," said Mannan, the leader of the Opposition of the West Bengal assembly.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha Tuesday urged upon the Indian Muslims, especially those living in West Bengal to support an NRC exercise in the state claiming that it is becoming a hub for infiltrators under the Trinamool Congress rule.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had also said the NRC will be published in the state on the lines of the one in Assam if his party is voted to power in the state.

Without naming the BJP, Mannan said, "Some people are also talking about conducting the NRC exercise in West Bengal if they came to power in future. They should not play with fire. We assert this will never be allowed to happen in our state."

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty described omission of over 40 lakh applicants in the complete NRC draft as "against humanity".

"Besides Bengali-speaking, names of many non-Bengalis were dropped from the final draft list," Chakraborty claimed.

"This is not a fight between Assam and Bengal. This is not a fight between Assamese and Bengalis. This is an attack on human beings having lived in the country as bonafide citizens for ages," he said.

The CPM MLA said he was also against the policy of targeting a particular religious community in the name of deportation.

Chakraborty also termed Dilip Ghosh's statement on conducting an NRC exercise in West Bengal as "audacious".

Bengali poet Subodh Sarkar also spoke in the convention. The 'Assam Sanhati Manch' that organised the convention later took out a protest rally in the city.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 20:24 PM

