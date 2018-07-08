Football world cup 2018

Congress leader P Chidambaram's house in Chennai robbed; police say Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh missing

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 14:07:27 IST

Chennai: Cash and jewels valued over Rs 2 lakh have been reported stolen from senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's house here, police said today.

A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

File imag eof P Chidambaram. AFP

The finger of suspicion pointed at some persons working in the residence of the former Finance Minister, who has police security for his house, the official added.

He said an FIR has been filed based on a complaint and that a probe was on.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 14:07 PM

