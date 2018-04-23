You are here:
Congress leader Kapil Sibal not to appear before CJI, but remains non-committal about other advocates in party

India PTI Apr 23, 2018 22:17:20 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who has vowed not to appear before Chief Justice Dipak Misra,  said his party will soon move a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of notice for impeachment of CJI by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Kapil Sibal at the press conference on Friday. Twitter @cnnnews18

The senior lawyer said the party was in the process of drafting a petition and it would be filed within a day or two.

Sibal said that being a signatory of the impeachment notice, he would not appear in the court of the CJI.

"No way...I will not appear before the Chief Justice. This is part of my professional ethics. If I am signatory to a motion against the CJI, how can I appear before that judge? Isn't it inconsistent with propriety and against the standards of the profession," Sibal told PTI.

He said he had also categorically stated this at a press conference earlier in the day.

When asked whether his other party colleagues like senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vivek Tankha and others would also follow the same, Sibal said, "I have said what I will do. That depends on everybody's conscience. It's not for me to decide for other people".


