Congress lashes out at lawyers for trying to prevent filing of chargesheet in Kathua rape and murder case

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Tuesday lashed out at lawyers who tried to prevent the Crime Branch officials from presenting the chargesheet in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

"I am surprised over this move. It is politically motivated, obnoxious and conspiracy to achieve something out of this heinous crime for those hindering the process of justice," Mir said in a statement in Srinagar.

The lawyers prevented the Crime Branch officials from entering the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kathua on Monday as the sleuths were going to file the charge sheet in the rape and murder case.

"The act of hindering the justice process amounts to endorsement of heinous crimes. Shame on them," Mir said.