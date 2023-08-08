'Congress ka haath 'NewsClick' ke saath' I&B minister Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged Chinese funding to the party and Indian news portal NewsClick and demanded his apology.

The Union Minister said that the Congress leader should apologise to the country in Parliament that China funds NewsClick and explain why his party supported it.

“All I would like to say Congress ka haath ‘NewsClick’ ke saath, ‘NewsClick’ ke upar China ka haath. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and say how did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China and where did it use this,” Thakur told reporters before heading to the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting this morning.

“He should tell the country who are the people who provided the funding and what was the compulsion that Congress was seen standing with ‘NewsClick’, Thakur said.

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress citing a New York Times expose on tech Mughal Neville Roy Singham’s involvement in pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India through the website NewsClick.

Thakur led the charge attacking the Congress for rushing to the defence of NewsClick when the BJP had clearly revealed its pro-China tilt back in 2021.

Addressing the reporters on Monday, he said that Congress, China and NewsClick are all part of an umbilical cord. Chinese products are clearly visible in Rahul Gandhi’s fake ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’.

The US daily in its Sunday report had alleged that Chinese firms were funding the Indian news portal with the aim of spreading Beijing’s propaganda.

Thakur alleged that China had signed an agreement with the Congress party and made payments to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the regime of the UPA.US-based newspaper The New York Times had in its report alleged that American millionaire Neville Roy Singham has worked closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing the Chinese propaganda worldwide.

With inputs from ANI.