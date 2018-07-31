You are here:
Congress IT cell member arrested for alleged sexual harassment, released on bail later

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 31, 2018 22:51:56 IST

New Delhi: A Congress IT cell worker, accused in a sexual harassment case, was arrested and later released on bail, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said Chirag Patnaik was arrested on Monday as a former employee with the cell accused him of violating her personal space and indulging in immoral behaviour.

"Sexual harassment, being a bailable offence, the accused was later released on bail after the interrogation," the police officer said.

While Patnaik is a social media manager in the party, the complainant no longer works there.

She was a social media manager and was given the responsibility of running two of the party's Twitter accounts.

The accused was booked under Sections 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).


