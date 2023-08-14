'Congress has crossed all its limits': BJP slams Randeep Surjewala for 'BJP voters demons' remark

A day after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP and the JJP are parties of “demons” and those who vote for and support the BJP are ‘evil in nature’, the BJP on Monday called out the arrogance of the Congress and said that the party which abuses the position of Prime Minister and democratic institutions is now abusing the voters of the country.

“Congress has crossed all its limits. Randeep Surjewala, who calls ‘Afzal Guru’ as ‘Afzal guru ji’ and his party members calls ‘Osama’ as ‘Osama ji’, has started abusing Indian voters now. Congress party says on foreign land that democracy has died and ‘Bharat Mata’ has been murdered. Now, Randeep Surjewala has said that voters who vote have the nature of demons,” said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

He said that the Congress leader has called at least 23 crore people of the country who vote for the BJP ‘demons’.

“Citizens are a form of god in democracy, but Congress is calling them demons. This shows that Congress is living in which arrogance, they abuse the position of PM, OBC, democratic institutions, and now they have abused the citizens,” he added.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Kaithal on Sunday as part of the party’s Jan Akrosh Pradarshan programme, Surjewala said that the BJP and the JJP are parties of “demons” and those who vote for and support the BJP are also “evil in nature”.

“Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP),” he said.

Reacting to Surjewala’s statement, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that only a person born into a family of ‘raakshas’ (demons) tendency can think of using such indecent language.

“I think this is unparliamentary language. We will definitely take cognisance of this,” said the Chief Minister.

Surjewala also attacked the BJP-JJP dispensation over alleged discrepancies in the data collected for the Haryana government’s flagship scheme of issuing property identity cards.

“It has adversely affected the lives of people living in 88 cities of the state,” he said.

Surjewala also took on the Manohar Lal Khattar government over unemployment and the terms and conditions of the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

The event was also attended by Choudhary. Selja, the party’s Chhattisgarh in-charge, did not attend the programme as she was taking part in an event in the Congress-governed state.

Surjewala also raised farmers’ issues and the losses suffered by them due to the recent floods.

Selja, Choudhary and he himself will raise the farmers’ voice, he said.

Surjewala then switched gears and launched a veiled dig at Hooda.

“Congress mein aise log bhi hai jo kewal pad maang rahe hai … Hum pad maangne ki ladai nahi lad rahe, hum aapke dukh aur takleef ko harane ki ladai lad rahe hai (In the Congress, there are people who only seek posts. We are not fighting a battle for posts, we are fighting so that people get succour),” he said.

“This is the difference between them and us,” he said.

Surjewala, Selja and Choudhary have been in recent weeks been holding programmes in different parts of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year and the assembly elections due later in 2024.

Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, and these leaders have not been seen in each other’s events in recent months.

