Congress files FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya allegedly for mocking Rahul Gandhi

Congress filed an FIR on Tuesday against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, Karnataka Police has registered an FIR against senior BJP leader Amit Malviya under sections 153A 120b 505(2), 34 of IPC in Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station for his tweet against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following a complaint from Congress’s Ramesh Babu.

Responding to the charges of Congress leaders, Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP for Bengaluru South,” tweeted Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha tweeted “The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice,”

“Whenever the BJP bears the brunt of the law, they cry foul. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR filed against Amit Malviya is with malafide intent,”

Earlier, Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge accused the BJP of being in the habit of crying foul whenever it faces the law.

Kharge tweeted “Whenever the BJP bears the brunt of the law, they cry foul. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR filed against Amit Malviya is with malafide intent,” says Karnataka Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge on his police complaint over social media posts against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.