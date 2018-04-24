You are here:
Congress distances itself from Salman Khurshid's 'hands stained with Muslims' blood' remark, calls it 'personal' comment

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 16:56:02 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday distanced itself from senior party leader Salman Khurshid's remarks that the party had Muslims' blood stains on its hands.

Salman Khurshid

File image of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. AFP

"The Congress disagrees with his statement. It is his personal view, not the party's," Congress spokesperson PL Punia said. 

Speaking at an event at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday, Khurshid said there were Muslims' blood stains on the Congress hands.

Pushed to the wall with a point blank query from an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student at a programme as to how the Congress will wash off the blood stains of Muslims on its hands, he said, "It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?"

The student asked, "The first amendment was in 1948. Then there was presidential order in 1950 after that Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar and there is a long list of riots under the Congress regime. Then there was the opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing idols inside and then the demolition of Babri Masjid while the Congress was in power at the Centre. Congress has Muslims' blood on its hands. With what words will you wash them off?"


