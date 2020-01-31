Congress demands sedition case against Mumbai school for pro-CAA event after Karnataka Police arrests principal for anti-CAA play

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday demanded that a sedition case be registered against the management of a school in Mumbai for allegedly forcing children to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The demand from the Maharashtra Congress comes against the backdrop of a move by police from neighbouring Karnataka to slap sedition charges against a school in Bidar there for staging a drama critical of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The drama was staged by students of Class 4, 5 and 6 on 21 January, and a sedition case was registered on 26 January.

The headmistress of Shaheen School and the mother of a student have been arrested by Bidar police in this case.

According to media reports, a programme relating to the CAA was organised at the school in Matunga here earlier this month.

"If sedition case can be registered against students for staging drama against CAA, then a case of sedition should be filed against a school management and organisers for holding students to ransom to support CAA at a Mumbai school," Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

The CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

