Congress couldn't understand for four decades how important it was to implement Panchayati Raj system, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying it could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

After inaugurating the ‘Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad’, a two-day BJP event, via video conference, he said, “For four decades after independence, the Congress did not understand that how necessary it is to implement the Panchayati Raj system in the villages. The district panchayat system that was formed after this, it was left to its own fate during the Congress rule….”

PM Modi said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“During the 25 years of journey of this ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades,” he said.

The road to a developed India goes through tier 2 and tier 3 cities and through villages which are becoming modern, he said, adding a new hope and energy is visible in the hinterland and in small towns.

“The Congress could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages,” said Modi.

“They also left the Zila Panchayat system to its own fate,” he added.

Attacking the Congress for corruption, he said even after seven decades of Independence, electricity could not reach in 18,000 villages.

“Over 16 crore rural centres had become the hub of corruption for Congress and its like-minded parties,” the Prime Minister added.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief OP Dhankhar and other BJP leaders were present during the event in Faridabad’s Surajkund.

With inputs from agencies