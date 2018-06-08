You are here:
Congress claims Mehbooba Mufti govt transported 800 youths from Jammu for Rajnath Singh's function in Kashmir

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 10:35:19 IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday alleged that the state government transported 800 children and youths from Jammu to attend a sports function of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the state government should present clear picture of the state and not hide anything from the Centre about the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh arrive for a 2-day visit, in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS Jitendra Singh arrived for a two-day visit, in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI

"What was the urgency to transport Jammu youth to Kashmir on the visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," Sharma said.

He said the situation on borders has worsened. People along borders are paying the price besides large number of civilians and jawans losing their lives.

"People of the state want to know the government's road map to deal with the situation. The PDP-BJP coalition has lost its followers in Kashmir due to its wrong polices," he added.

He said that this is the reason that the general public has distanced itself from both the parties and urgency has erupted to transport youth of one region to another to make the Union home minister's programme a success.

He said that the home minister should have advised the state government to arrange a meeting with youth of Jammu region during his visit.


