Congress calls Narendra Modi's fast a 'photo opportunity', says BJP govt is running away from reality

The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he, along with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, would observe a day-long fast on Thursday, calling it nothing but BJP's "photo opportunity".

"The government is trying to run away from public anger. Instead of solving the country's serious problems, Modi and his MPs are running away from the reality, indulging in one more jumlebaazi", Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The prime minister along with the party MP's BJP would observe a day-long fast on Thursday, along with the party MPs, to protest the recent washout of the Budget Session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah would hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

"If the government leaves the responsibility of managing the administration and sits on a fast then who will run the government", he added.

Holding the government responsible for the CBSE papers leak and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Congress spokesperson also said that the prime minister should "hold a fast to apologise to the country for the 13 banking scams, where people like chhota Modi (that is Nirav Modi) and Mehul Choksi ran away with over Rs 61,000 crore".

Surjewala also lashed out at the ruling Modi government over increasing cases of violence against women.

"Modi should change his slogan from 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' to 'BJP se beti bachao, beti ke pita ko bachao'. No woman is safe under his rule, be it in Unnao or Kathua. Helpless victims are crying for justice, and the government is busy protecting the culprits," he said.

He also demanded Yogi Adityanath's resignation for over the "destruction" of law and order in Uttar Pradesh by "BJP goons".

