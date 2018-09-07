Congress calls for Bharat Bandh over oil price hike on 10 September: DMK to participate in protest, says MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said his party will actively participate in the Bharat bandh called by the Congress on 10 September against the oil price hike.

In a statement issued in Chennai, Stalin said the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was interested on increasing the excise duty on the oil whenever the crude prices went down globally.

He said the Centre was not interested in passing on the benefits of the lower crude prices to the people.

It is not doing anything to halt the rupee slide against the dollar or to control the oil prices which is marching towards Rs 100 per litre, he added.