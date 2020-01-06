Congress accuses BJP of 'state-sponsored mayhem' after masked men attack JNU students; Fascists afraid of students, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday blamed the BJP government for the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants, terming it a "state-sponsored mayhem", with Rahul Gandhi saying that it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS and alleged that "goons" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities' campuses and spreading fear among the students.

"The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

On Twitter, the Congress retweeted a tweet of the BJP where it condemned the violence, saying: "Condemnation means nothing when the actions of this govt have allowed this carnage to take place." "Why are the PM & HM still silent? Why did the Delhi Police not take action faster? Why are violent thugs able to act with such impunity?" the Congress asked. "The BJP govt must answer for #JNUAttack"

The BJP must explain and reveal to the country the identities of all those being used to create violence in our campuses. — Congress (@INCIndia) January 5, 2020

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted "on their own children." "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," she tweeted.

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

The Congress leader accused the BJP leaders of "pretending" before the media that it was not their "goons who unleashed violence" at the JNU. "India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah's goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

"To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn't their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived," she added.

In a tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Students beaten up in JNU. Teachers were beaten up in JNU. Goons vandalising women's hotel. Brutality and beatings unleashed. No Police anywhere, No JNU Administration! Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students and youth?"

Students beaten up in #JNU Teachers beaten up in #JNU Goons vandalising women’s hotel. Brutality & beatings unleashed. No Police anywhere,

No JNU Administration! Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students & youth?#SOSJNU https://t.co/V6itsIQuR8 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2020

"Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state-sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic)?" he posed in another tweet.

Surjewala wondered what "animosity" does the Narendra Modi government have against students and the youth of the country as "they were earlier attacked during their agitation to save the constitution and this time for protesting against hostel fee hike".

"All limits have been crossed now after armed goons entered the JNU campus and attacked the students, teachers as well as the JNUSU president," the Congress spokesperson said.

"What is the Delhi police which is under (Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? PM Modi and Shah should not persecute the youth and students so much that the entire nation stands up against this government. Arrest the goons and take action against them, otherwise what will happen to the future of the country?," he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students" and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government".

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, "The violent attack on students and faculty by organised gangs of thugs and lumpen elements is outrageous and unacceptable."

The violent attack on students & faculty by organised gangs of thugs and lumpen elements is outrageous & unacceptable. Democracy cannot be held hostage by fascist forces. Delhi Police should do its duty. Urging all rise to save JNU and democracy. #JNUViolence — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) January 5, 2020

"Democracy cannot be held hostage by fascist forces. Delhi Police should do its duty. Urging all democratic forces to rally and rise for JNU and democracy," he said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that after Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, now JNU was "under attack". "The miscreants supported by the regime at the Centre is turning our prestigious universities into battlefields. BJP-sponsored violence being unleashed on innocent students to silence and terrify them" he alleged.

