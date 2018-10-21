Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi urges Centre not to interfere in probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: The Congress said Sunday that the Centre should disclose everything and not interfere in the probe against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been booked by the agency for allegedly receiving bribes from middlemen to give relief to a businessman being probed by him in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Speaking at a press briefing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he was being a little cautious but very crystal clear, equally, because he had only heard about the case from news reports and thus could not swear by the correctness of it at the moment.

"But I'm sure in a day or two, we will know the correct position. But let me say one thing, if even fractionally what you and I have read is true, then it is the most serious of serious things and remember, this is the same appointment which was heavily objected to at the time of its inception."

"Can you imagine the so-called premier policing agency of this country is policed at number two position by a person whose entry is objected to, who is now found possibly, subject to verification of your report, to be part of a bribery FIR," said Singhvi when asked to comment on the issue.

He also quoted reports to say that Asthana was part of not one but five or six FIRs.

"It appears that his only reason to be present there is either that he comes from a particular geographical part of India which happens to be in the west of India or because his closeness to those who rule us, is famous. Is this real Indian democracy that we are talking about? Is this crony capitalism we are talking about? Is this arbitrariness we are talking about? I think that if a fraction of what you are saying is true, the government should disclose everything and stop interfering," he said.

The CBI registered the case - FIR RC 13(A) of 2018 - against Asthana on 15 October on the basis of a complaint from Satish Sana, facing probe in the 2017 case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, claiming the officer had allegedly helped him to get a clean chit.

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Asthana, who is heading the Special Investigating Team handling crucial cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam and loan fraud by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. The team is also probing the Moin Qureshi case.