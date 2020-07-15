Complete lockdown in Bihar from 16 to 31 July: Petrol pumps, banks to be open; schools, colleges to be shut for 16 days

Bihar announced a complete lockdown from 16 July (Thursday, tomorrow) to 31 July to restrict the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision of the 16-day lockdown in the state has been taken after an 'alarming surge' in coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 cases in Bihar are nearing the 20,000-mark with 1,432 new cases reported on Tuesday.

NDTV reported that the lockdown in the state was confirmed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi saying that the Nitish Kumar-led government had ordered that "all city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown".

As Bihar goes for a complete lockdown from tomorrow, here’s a look at what will be allowed and what will remain closed.

What is allowed

According to The Indian Express, essential services including the shops selling groceries, vegetables, milk, dairy products will be allowed. Here's the list:

• Farming and construction-related activities will be permitted

• Hospitals and all related medical establishments will remain functional

• Home delivery of products will be permitted and encouraged to minimise the movement of people outside

• Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will be functional

• Air and rail transport services will be operational

• Taxis, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles will also be allowed only for permitted activities

• Private vehicles will be allowed across the state for permitted activities only

• Petrol pumps, LPG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will be allowed to operate

• Public utilities, power generation and transmission units, post offices will be functioning

• Essential service providers will be permitted to commute only from home to workplace

• Government and private vehicles carrying government staff will be allowed to commute with their office identity cards

• Restaurants will be allowed to function only for providing home delivery options.

What is not allowed

• Places of worship will not be opened for public

• Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed

• Sports and cultural complexes will be shut

• Malls, movie theatres, swimming pools, and gymnasiums will remain closed

• Commercial, private and government establishments will remain closed.

• Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous Subordinate Offices and Public Corporation will also be not functioning.

However, Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices. National informatics Centre will be allowed to operate.

The NDTV reported that all the rules will not be applicable to containment zones in Bihar, which will continue to be under strict central government guidelines.