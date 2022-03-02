The picture was posted by Sandeep Ahlawat on his Twitter handle. He hailed the commuters for following traffic rules.

No one likes to be stuck in traffic jams and daily commuters know how irritating it is to be stuck in such a situation. People losing their calm during traffic and trying to squeeze in their vehicle to the other lane is a very common sight in every city of India. However, a very uncommon picture has recently gone viral on the internet and shows how commuters have been diligently following traffic rules.

In the picture, several two-wheelers and cars can be seen stuck in a traffic jam waiting in an orderly manner. Not a single driver can be seen trying to break the traffic rules by straying over to the incoming side of the road. However, the other side of the road is empty and there are no vehicles coming from that side.

The picture was posted by Sandeep Ahlawat on his Twitter handle. He hailed the commuters for following traffic rules. According to Ahlawat, the picture is from Mizoram. While sharing the picture, the Twitter user wrote that he has seen such traffic discipline only in Mizoram.

I have seen this kind of discipline only 👇in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking and no तू जानता नहीं है मेरा बाप कौन है.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around... pic.twitter.com/ZAkXNNcES4 — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) March 1, 2022

The picture has also been appreciated by Twitter users and it also started a conversation about the lessons to be learned from these commuters.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the conversation and praised the commuters saying that the photo is “inspirational”.

“What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker,” Mahindra tweeted while reacting to the picture.

What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to US to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules… A big shoutout to Mizoram. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/kVu4AbEYq8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2022

A Twitter user said that the people of Delhi should learn to follow traffic rules from these commuters.

This photo should be displayed in Delhi, it's something drivers in Delhi should learn. https://t.co/6hH4e4j0ce — Sheniehu Thuluo (@Shen_Ciekhan) March 1, 2022

Another shared a similar picture of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

A Twitter user wished that everyone in India obey traffic rules like these commuters.

We need pan India to be like this!!👍 https://t.co/f2RrvpmY1D — Swaminathan (@swamiplsi) March 1, 2022

What are your thoughts about the picture?