Commuters obeying traffic rules during jam win hearts, check viral picture here

The picture was posted by Sandeep Ahlawat on his Twitter handle. He hailed the commuters for following traffic rules.

FP Trending March 02, 2022 14:31:22 IST
Image credit: Twitter/@SandyAhlawat89

No one likes to be stuck in traffic jams and daily commuters know how irritating it is to be stuck in such a situation. People losing their calm during traffic and trying to squeeze in their vehicle to the other lane is a very common sight in every city of India. However, a very uncommon picture has recently gone viral on the internet and shows how commuters have been diligently following traffic rules.

In the picture, several two-wheelers and cars can be seen stuck in a traffic jam waiting in an orderly manner. Not a single driver can be seen trying to break the traffic rules by straying over to the incoming side of the road. However, the other side of the road is empty and there are no vehicles coming from that side.

The picture was posted by Sandeep Ahlawat on his Twitter handle. He hailed the commuters for following traffic rules. According to Ahlawat, the picture is from Mizoram. While sharing the picture, the Twitter user wrote that he has seen such traffic discipline only in Mizoram.

Watch the viral picture here:

The picture has also been appreciated by Twitter users and it also started a conversation about the lessons to be learned from these commuters.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the conversation and praised the commuters saying that the photo is “inspirational”.

“What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker,” Mahindra tweeted while reacting to the picture.

Read his tweet here:

A Twitter user said that the people of Delhi should learn to follow traffic rules from these commuters.

Another shared a similar picture of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

A Twitter user wished that everyone in India obey traffic rules like these commuters.

What are your thoughts about the picture?

Updated Date: March 02, 2022 14:33:50 IST

