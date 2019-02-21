You are here:
Commuter jumps on Delhi Metro tracks on Red Line; disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations

India Press Trust of India Feb 21, 2019 12:13:17 IST

New Delhi: A commuter on Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Delhi Metro's Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.

Representational image. PTI

"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.

Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident. "Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, police is investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

 

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 12:13:17 IST



