Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2018: Answer keys released; candidates may download it from clat.ac.in

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Kochi has released the common law entrance test (CLAT) 2018 answer key, and those interested may download it from the official website, clat.ac.in.

A report on News18 said the CLAT 2018 exam was organised on Sunday, 13 May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to the five-year integrated law degree (Honors) undergraduate programme, or to the one-year LLM post-graduate degree programme in 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.

Technical glitches were reported at various exam centres and the CLAT 2018 entrance exams were considered tougher as compared to previous years' exams, the News18 report added.

Upon downloading the answer keys, candidates can raise grievances/objections regarding CLAT 2018 on the same official website. The final date to do so is tomorrow, 18 May 2018.

The CLAT online exam this year consisted of 200 multiple choice questions based on English, general knowledge, current affairs, elementary mathematics and legal aptitude.

CLAT, an all-India entrance examination, conducted on rotation basis by the National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to five-year integrated Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA plus LLB) and one-year Master of Law (LLM) programme,was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna in 2017.