You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Committees constituted by 29 states, UTs to look into cases relating to sexual harassment at workplace: MoS Virendra Kumar

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 08:08:27 IST

New Delhi: As many as 29 states and Union territories have constituted local complaints committees to look into cases of sexual harassment at workplace, Women and Child Development Minister of State Virendra Kumar informed the Parliament on Monday.

Representational women. Reuters

Representational women. Reuters

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 came into force on 9 December 2013. The Act covers all women, irrespective of their age or employment status and protects them against sexual harassment at all workplaces both in public and private sector, whether organised or unorganised, he said in a statement. It mandates all the workplace having more than 10 workers to constitute Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) for receiving complaints of sexual harassment, the minister said. Similarly, the appropriate government is authorised to constitute Local Complaint Committee (LCC) in every district which will receive complaints from organisations having less than 10 workers or if the complaint is against the employer himself, he said.

So far, 29 states and Union territories have constituted Local Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the ministry quoted Kumar as saying in the statement. "Ministry of Women and Child Development issues advisories from time to time to all states and union territories and leading business organisation like Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Society, Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), and National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to ensure effective implementation of the Act," he told Lok Sabha in response to a question.

The Ministry said it has launched an online complaint management system titled Sexual Harassment electronic–Box (SHe-Box) for registering complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace of all women employees in the country, including government and private employees.

Apart from the above, in order to create widespread awareness about the Act across the country, both in organised and unorganised sectors, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has identified a pool of 223 resource institutions to provide capacity building programmes i.e. training, workshops on the issue of sexual harassment at workplace.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 08:08 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores