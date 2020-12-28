COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 declared; check details at comedk.org
COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes
The results for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on its website.
Candidates can check their results online at comedk.org.
According to Hindustan Times, separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch).
As per a report in NDTV, candidates who have been allotted seats into the COMEDK-affiliated colleges will have to submit required documents including copies of COMEDK admit card, merit list as well as degrees and certificates of classes 10 and 12.
The report added that COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.
Here's how to check COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020.
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website comedk.org.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the Engineering or Architecture login link on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen where candidates need to key in their credentials and login.
Step 4: The COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
Here is the direct link to the Engineering Entrance Exam 2020.
