COMEDK UGET 2021: Registration process begins at comedk.org; admit card to be released on 10 June
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the application process for the undergraduate engineering test (UGET). Candidates seeking admission in the courses such as Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Information Technology and other management programmes are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK: comedk.org/.
The last date to apply is 20 May. The mock test paper will be published on 15 April, while admit cards will be released on 10 June.
The entrance will be conducted as a combined exam on 20 June, in two shifts — the morning session from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
Candidates can check their results on 6 July.
The test will be computer-based aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics for the candidates, said the notification.
Candidates belonging to the general category should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent marks, while those from SC, ST and OBC can have 40 per cent. It should be noted that diploma holders are not eligible to take the entrance test.
COMEDK has been serving 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges in all. For the current academic year 2021-22, COMEDK will conduct the online examination across 400 centers in the country.
Steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK
Step 2: Under the ‘Important Link’ section on the right hand of the page, find and click on “Click here to Login/Register for Engineering Application”
Step 3: A new tab will open where you are once required to click on the “Register/login” button
Step 4: Fill in your details and download the form for future reference
