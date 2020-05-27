COMEDK UGET 2020: Application date extended till 30 May; exam for admission to Karnataka's medical, engineering, dental colleges on 26 June

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced on Wednesday that it will conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020 on 26 June.

The last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2020 - on the official website www.comedk.org - has also been extended till 30 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can edit the test city preference in their online application form from 12 pm on 1 June till 4 pm on 3 June.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The total duration of the examination is three hours.

COMEDK UGET is a computer-based examination that is conducted for admissions to BTech programmes offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. More than two lakh candidates appear for COMEDK UGET every year, according to a report. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 10 May.

The official website of COMEDK says that its helpline number will remain closed in view of health concerns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Applicants have been asked to address their queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

Entrance tests and annual examinations across the country have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fourth phase of the lockdown is currently in force and will end on 31 May.