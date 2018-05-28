COMEDK UGET 2018 result declared: Bengaluru's Durbha Aditya tops; check scores on comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced the results for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 on Sunday evening, for students across India seeking admission to engineering colleges in Karnataka. The results, rank cards and answer keys have been released on the official COMEDK website, comedk.org.

Durbha Aditya from National Public School in HSR Layout secured the first rank and expressed interest in pursuing artificial intelligence. “This result was unexpected for me. Although I knew I had done well, being a topper is something I never expected," Aditya was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

According to The Hindu, 62,306 students appeared for the exam. Aditya scored 168 marks out of 180. The highest score in UGET 2017 was 165.

Unmesh Roy from Jharkhand bagged the second rank and TVD Adithya from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh secured the third position, The Times of India reported.

According to another report by The Times of India, only 42 out of the top 100 rank-holders are from Karnataka. The exam was held on 13 May. The test was held online in 291 centres in 137 cities across India.

The COMEDK UGET 2018 result was earlier expected to be declared on Monday. In case candidates have still not checked their score, they can follow the following steps:

-Go to the official website of COMEDK UGET 2018: comedk.org

-Login with the candidate's user account

-Click on the link for 'rank card'.

-Save your result and take a print copy for further reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.