Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt charges after posting tweets about SC
One of the letters seeking Attorney General’s consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra claims that the comedian has allegedly attempted to lower the Supreme Court's authority through his tweets after the apex court had granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday granted consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets which allegedly criticised the Supreme Court.
“The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line tween humour and contempt of the court”, said Venugopal in his letter to one of the applicants who had sought consent of the top law officer for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra.
“I therefore grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra,” Venugopal said in his letter.
In one of the letters seeking Attorney General’s consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra, three lawyers have claimed that he allegedly attempted to “lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India” through his tweets after the apex court had granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
One of the lawyers, Mumbai-based Riswan Siddiquee sought the AG's consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against Kamra. Siddiquee also brought to the fore that a picture posted by the comedian was a morphed image of the Supreme Court building.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee pulled up the Maharashtra government over the TV anchor's arrest as they heard the petition through video conferencing.
Fake TRP scam: Centre appoints four-member committee to review rating guidelines
The four-member committee will be headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati and the panel to submit its report to the I&B minister within two months
Arnab Goswami, two other accused, sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Goswami has been booked under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC in connection with the suicides of Anvay Naik and his mother over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV