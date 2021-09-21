The story, involving a lost child, cab and modaks even reached the cab company Ola, which asked the comedian to share the details about her cab driver so that the company could pass on their compliments as well.

Comedian Aditi Mittal has posted a heart-warming tale on social media about her Ola cab driver and how he found his missing son during the Ganesh Mahotsav. The Twitter thread has gone viral on internet and is attracting a lot of appreciation from social media users.

The story, involving a lost child, cab and modaks even reached the cab company Ola, which asked the comedian to share the details about her cab driver so that the company could pass on their compliments as well.

A good ride, happy endings, and delicious modaks 😍 This is THE motivation we needed for kickstarting our Monday morning, Aditi. Can you also share the CRN of this ride with us via DM? We would love to pass on the compliments to our driver-partner as well ❤️ — Ola (@Olacabs) September 20, 2021

According to Mittal, the story began when she was travelling to an open-mic event in a cab. She overheard her cab driver calling and asking people if they has seen his son. A conversation revealed that his three-year-old son had been missing for over an hour. As the cab driver called one person after another, everyone replied that they had not seen his son. His wife grew hysterical as time went on and the child could not be found.

Yesterday something ridiculous happened. I was on my way to an open mic in an Ola cab. The cab driver was on his phone, and I was about to ask him to get off the phone, when I eves dropped on his conversation. — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

Mittal asked the driver if he wanted to search for his child “instead of wasting his time ferrying me”. He rejected the offer, saying that he needed the money he would earn through the ride. Mittal then paid the driver his full fare and took an auto-rickshaw to reach her destination, enabling him to go look for his son.

Later, she got to know the driver had found his son safe and sound. But the story did not end here.

The next morning, the cab driver called Mittal and was waiting for her at the same spot he had picked her from. He presented the comedian with some homemade naariyal modaks, a traditional sweet during the festival, because he had overheard her talking to her friend about the sweet. In gratitude for her help, he had asked his wife to prepare the modaks for her.

The thread received a huge amount of love from social media users, including Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi. The MP said it was a heart-warming thread to start the week with.

Mumbai is all kind of ❤️

Heartwarming thread to begin the week 👏🏼 https://t.co/RuitbxZCJ6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 20, 2021

Many people came forward with their own stories about the kindness of strangers in the Maximum City.

Mumbai has been ranked as the second most honest city, according to the Reader’s Digest ‘lost wallet’ experiment.