‘Come kill me if you want… I am Indian’: Seema Haider dares ‘lappu sa Sachin’ fame neighbour
India’s Pakistani ‘bahu’ Seema Haider, who is still under probe for entering India illegally, clashed with her husband Sachin’s neighbor, a woman who has gone viral for her ‘lappu sa Sachin…’ comment.
The two women locked horns on a television debate.
Mithlesh even went ahead this time to throw Seema Haider a challenge: “Do one thing, send me a legal notice”.
“My lawyers and I will handle this,” she said.
On being asked if she would apologise to Sachin and Seema, Mithlesh said, “I will not apologise at any cost, whatever you do; I will handle it myself; I will show you what an Indian woman can do.”
Seema, on the other hand, entered the debate asserting that she is now an India, not Pakistani. “I am an Indian, I don’t want to fight her (Mithlesh). I have considered myself an Indian even when I was living in Pakistan,” Seema Haider said.
“If this woman can abuse me, she can very well kill me also. I don’t have a problem in that as well; she can come to my house, I do not live far,” Seema responded to Mithlesh’s gauntlet.
“You can come and kill me if you want, I don’t have a problem. My doors are open for you.”
