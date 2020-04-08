You are here:
Combined Medical Services Exam 2020: UPSC postpones release of notification for CMS exam 2020 due to coronavirus lockdown

India FP Trending Apr 08, 2020 17:55:57 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the release of the notification for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020.

“Combined Medical Services Exam-2020, scheduled to be notified on 08.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice,” reads a ticker on UPSC’s official website.

Representational image. PTI

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown, UPSC has also postponed the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval  Academy (NA) examination scheduled to be held on 19 April.

The recruitment body has also deferred the uploading of advertisement of posts under direct recruitment.

It had earlier put off the release of the notification for Indian Economic Services (IES)/Indian Statistical Services Examination, which was earlier scheduled to come out on 25 March.

UPSC has also issued a notification informing about the deferment of the personality tests (interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, earlier slated to be conducted from 23 March to 3 April. The interview has been postponed till further orders.

Apart from the above-mentioned exams, UPSC has postponed interviews for recruitment to various other posts like Assistant Professor (Applied Art) in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in the Ministry of Shipping.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 17:55:57 IST

