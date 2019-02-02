Cold wave in North India: Temperature in Himachal Pradesh likely to drop to -3 degrees Celsius after state receives fresh snowfall

Kullu: Students in Kullu district on Saturday were seen crossing snow-capped mountains to reach schools as the state received a fresh spate of snowfall. Braving all odds, these children, dressed in red school uniforms in Malana had to cross a thick block of snow to attend school.

Heavy snowfall has disrupted routine life in parts of the state. In Shimla, authorities were forced to block roads for vehicular traffic due to snow.

As per the Public Works Department, the total number of roads closed in the state are 413. Losses incurred are Rs 69.22 crore which may increase after final assessment of loss and damage to the roads. 206 machines have been deployed for the restoration of roads.

On Saturday, the temperature in Himachal Pradesh was recorded below normal between -1.6° Celsius to -3.0° Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Extreme weather conditions are likely to extend to the next week as well, the IMD said.

"Widespread rain/snow with isolated heavy falls likely over the western Himalayan region. Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers likely over northern plains and adjoining central and east India," stated IMD in its weekly report.

Owing to the heavy snowfall, Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) Manali has advised people to not venture near avalanche-prone slopes. According to data provided by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, out of 1760 affected Distribution Transformers (DTRs), 1300 have been restored while the remaining 460 DTRs will be restored soon.

