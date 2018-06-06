Coimbatore central jail wardens suspended after teenager on de-addiction treatment kills another inmate

Coimbatore: Two wardens at the Central Jail here were placed under suspension for negligence of duty, on Wednesday after a prisoner was killed by another inmate on Tuesday, the police said.

The 46-year-old Ramesh was beaten to death by a teenager, reportedly after some quarrel, with a big stone, they said.

According to police, Ramesh was under treatment for some mental problem, while the teenager was on de-addiction treatment and lodged in the cell at 3rd Block.

Pending departmental inquiry into the incident, chief warden Munusamy and another warden Karuppasami were placed under suspension, they said.