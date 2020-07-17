COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur: HSE results for commerce, science, arts streams declared at manresults.nic.in

COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur|The results were announced by Manipur education minister Thokchom Radheshyam during a press conference from the board office.

COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur| The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Class 12 results for its science, commerce and arts streams today (Friday, 17 July) at manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in.

According to a report in Indian Express, this year's pass percentage touched 86 percent, the highest in three years.

A total of 29,144 students appeared in the Manipur Higher Secondary examinations this year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The papers for the remaining Class 12 subjects such as sociology, engineering drawing, elective languages were held on 6 and 7 July.

The report quoted the COHSEM chairman L Mahendra Singh saying that the evaluation process of the pending papers was done within a week from conclusion of the exams, whereas other papers were scrutinised by May.

Students will get their mark sheets once schools reopen after the prevailing coronavirus situation improves.

As per a report in Careers 360, students can get admission in the undergraduate (UG) courses based on these results.

Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 board exams from 14 February to 23 March, it added.

How to check Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Go to the websites - manreuslts.nic.in or cohsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for COHSEM HSE Result 2020

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth and other login credentials

Step 4: Your Manipur 12th Result 2020 for HSE Exam will be displayed on the screen. You can check your score in each subject along with the total marks secured by you in the examination.

According to a report in The Sentinel, last year 73.83 of students percent cleared the Class 12 exams. The Manipur HSLC Class 10 result 2020 was declared earlier and 65.34 pass percentage was recorded. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks.