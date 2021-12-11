Coast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 96 posts; check details here

According to the official notification released by the Coast Guard Region (West), application forms for various posts have to be downloaded from the official website

The Headquarters Coast Guard Region (West) has invited applications on Direct Recruitment basis for Civilian Vacancies for various posts such as Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Engine Driver and so on. Candidates can check the details for the 96 vacancies at the official website - https://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/.

Other details such as the eligibility, educational qualifications, age, pay matrix, last date for receiving applications and so on can also be found at the Indian Coast Guard website.

The applications have to be filled and self-attested copies of necessary documents and certificates need to be attached along with the duly filled application form. The forms have to be submitted by ordinary post only to the concerned units which is mentioned in the website.

Applicants who will be selected under this recruitment drive will be posted in the Western Regions of the country such as Kochi, Mumbai, Murud, Jangira, Goa, Kavaratti, Daman and Ratnagiri.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 96 vacancies in various sub-offices under Coast Guard Region (West), which includes five vacancies for the post of Engine Driver, two vacancies are available for the post of Sarang Lascar post, five openings for Fire Engine Driver, 53 vacancies for Fireman and 11 vacant posts for Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade).

Along with these, five vacancies are also available for Motor Transport Fitter, three for Store Keeper Grade II, and five persons are being recruited for the Lascar post. Three posts for Multi Tasking Staff (Peon), two for Unskilled Labour and one for each, Spray Painter and Motor Transport Mechanic are also present in this recruitment drive for civilian vacancies in Coast Guard Region (West).