Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coast on alert after intel says Islamic State boats en route from Sri Lanka

The Indian Coast Guard deployed its ships and maritime surveillance aircraft around the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands territory and borders with Sri Lanka after an intelligence report said 15 Islamic State terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka for the Lakshadweep islands on boats.

Authorities in coastal areas of Kerala have been put on high alert following the report, police sources said. Coastal police stations and police chiefs have been alerted about suspicious vessels.

The sources said, though, such alerts are "usual practice", this time they have a specific information about the number of terrorists.

The coastal police department said it has been on alert since 23 May after the intelligence input came from Sri Lanka.

"We have been on alert since the Sri Lankan attack. We have alerted fishing vessel owners and others venturing into the sea to be cautious," a coastal police department official told PTI.

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was put on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the state. Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of Keralities still have ties with the IS.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on 21 April when eight blasts rocked the island-nation, killing over 250 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

