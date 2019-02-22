CoA meeting Highlights: No decision on India vs Pakistan World Cup match yet; IPL Opening Ceremony Cancelled

Earlier, sources in BCCI had said that the cricket board will take the decision on the matter after having consultation with the government while another board official had advocated an "unprecedented step" in the case.
The Pulwama attack has been met with widespread condemnation from India. Former cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh, etc. have called for all cricketing ties with Pakistan to be severed and the World Cup match against Pakistan to be boycotted.
Similarly, cricketers on the other side of the border, including former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have thrown their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently broke his silence over the issue by saying that Pakistan would retaliate if India were to exhibit aggressive behaviour towards them.
Portraits of Pakistani cricketers have been taken down at various Indian cricket associations, including the BCCI-affiliated Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
At least, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on 14 February. There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting in May this year in England, as a mark of protest.
Sachin Tendulkar has reacted: He says that he would hate to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event. "India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI. "Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.
Click here for the full report on the COA statement on player security concerns in the upcoming World Cup as well as the scrapping of the IPL opening ceremony.
Here's what Vinod Rai had to say after the COA meeting got over in New Delhi.
COA chief Vinod Rai has made the following statement:
"We have two main concerns on security. We have conveyed concerns to ICC in the mail. Decision taken by all three members (of the COA). Security of players should be appropriately taken care of. In future we must severe ties with such nations that support terrorism.
"We wont have a regular IPL opening ceremony. Amount will be given to families of CRPF victims."
No decision yet on boycotting Pakistan yet as the match (16 June) is still far away. The COA will consult the government for the same.
18:09 (IST)
That's it from us today. We will wrap it up with key points.
- BCCI has written a letter to ICC highlighting their concern over the security of the players.
- There will be no IPL opening ceremony this year and the fund allocated for the same will be given to the families of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.
- BCCI to Consult Govt on Pakistan World Cup Tie
-BCCI will also communicate to the ICC that "in future ICC members should not engage in ties with nations from where terrorism emanates."
16:56 (IST)
16:42 (IST)
According to CricketNext, Diana Edulji has said that BCCI can't regulate the workload of the players during the IPL. She said, "There was no discussion on that. We have already decided in Hyderabad meeting with the team members that we can't regulate the workload, it's up to the franchises. CoA or BCCI can't take a call because who is going to reimburse the players?"
15:58 (IST)
Some on-field news: India women have beaten England women by 66 runs in the 1st ODI to take a 1-0 lead at Wankhede. Ekta Bisht the star with 4 wickets.
15:39 (IST)
Another point of view on the issue...
15:35 (IST)
15:21 (IST)
15:05 (IST)
14:50 (IST)
It's not just cricket in which Indo-Pak sporting ties have taken a hit. The Indian authorities had earlier refused to grant visas to Pakistani shooters for the World Cup in New Delhi, which has been met by the IOC's disapproval.
14:32 (IST)
14:13 (IST)
ICC seems to have fired a warning already!
14:07 (IST)
Some strong views here!
13:57 (IST)
Meanwhile, India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been pretty vocal about the issue has told CNN News 18 that he 'agrees with the ban if it serves purpose'
13:54 (IST)
A couple of news channels are reporting that BCCI will consult the Indian team management and the top brass - Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni over Pakistan boycott.
13:50 (IST)
Sources to NDTV!
13:48 (IST)
Diana Edulji, one of the two members of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had said on Thursday that based on the opinions from Friday's meeting, it will be decided whether India should boycott the World Cup clash with Pakistan. "In the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Friday), we will follow the due procedure, which is taking opinion from External Affairs Ministry, Sports Ministry and Home Ministry and then take a call," Edulji told ANI.
The panel is likely to seek advice to take “collective and responsible” decision with regard to the match, slated to be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June.
13:46 (IST)
There were reports earlier that BCCI were mulling writing a letter to ICC demanding a complete ban on Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama Terror attacks. A final decision on the future action was to be taken after obtaining legal clarity.
13:39 (IST)
The meeting got underway before scheduled time in the national capital. CoA's Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are present in New Delhi along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Lt General Ravi Thodge, who had been inducted into the CoA as its third member on Thursday, will join the meeting over call.
13:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) meeting that is currently underway in New Delhi, the agenda of the meeting being the fate of the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup.