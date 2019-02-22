CoA meeting Highlights: No decision on India vs Pakistan World Cup match yet; IPL Opening Ceremony Cancelled

That's it from us today. We will wrap it up with key points.

- BCCI has written a letter to ICC highlighting their concern over the security of the players.

- There will be no IPL opening ceremony this year and the fund allocated for the same will be given to the families of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

- BCCI to Consult Govt on Pakistan World Cup Tie

-BCCI will also communicate to the ICC that "in future ICC members should not engage in ties with nations from where terrorism emanates."