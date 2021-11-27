CNG, electric trucks carrying non-essential items allowed into New Delhi starting today; details here

he ban on petrol and diesel run-transportation vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities, remains in force for the time being, as a means to improve the air quality of the city

Transport vehicles running on electricity and CNG will be allowed to enter New Delhi from today, 27 November. Delhi's Department of Environment & Forests has issued a notification that bans the entry of all trucks except those carrying essential commodities till 30 November, as per ANI.

Air pollution: Delhi's Department of Environment & Forests has issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till Nov 30 CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities allowed to enter Delhi pic.twitter.com/VGrzDFxFgJ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Only CNG and electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities will be allowed to enter the city, starting today.

The circular stated that the entry restrictions would be subject to further review. The ban on petrol and diesel run-transportation vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities, remains in force for the time being, as a means to improve the air quality of the city. As per Hindustan Times, the ban is expected to remain till 3 December. However, the rules will not apply to the entry of private vehicles into the national capital.

The decision comes in the wake of the worsening air pollution in the city, with the air quality index (AQI) being recorded in the 'very poor' category this morning. The AQI is expected to improve from 29 November due to high wind speeds. While the AQI could improve slightly in the next two days due to a slight increase in the local surface winds, it will still be at the "higher end of the very poor" category, officials said.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities, to improve the air quality, following the order of the Supreme Court.

Any person who will be found violating the directions issued under Section 5 of the Environment Protection (Act), 1986 or any rules there will be punished as per Section 15 of the same act. The punishment includes imprisonment up to five year and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Delhi government is set to resume physical classes at schools, colleges and other educational institutes on 29 November. The same date has also been set for the reopening of state government offices.