CMs, governors and bureaucrats to participate in 10-day yajna, pray for Narendra Modi's victory in 2019

The run-up to almost every election is full of political rallies and speeches, but also a considerable share of bizarre news and events.

And the run-up to the all-important 2019 Lok Sabha election may have found its first bizarre event, as News18 reports that over a dozen chief ministers, governors and top bureaucrats are expected to take part in a 10-day yajna in which they will pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory.

In fact, seers and saints will also join the event to "invoke heavenly forces" for the prime minister. The yajna will begin from 10 October near the Yamuna banks in Mathura, according to Pawan Pandey, chairman of the Modi Charitable Trust, which is organising the event, according to the report.

This is not the only creative way in which preparations are being made for the 2019 polls. In September, a senior BJP leader told PTI that the saffron party will apply the "T20 formula" to ensure victory in the 2019 polls.

In this T20—different from the one in cricketing parlance— the party set a target for every worker to visit at least 20 homes in their area and publicise the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements while having tea.

As the BJP targets another term, it has also asked its workers to promote the government's achievements to each and every house through "Har Booth Das Youth" (roughly translated as 'each booth ten youth'), NaMo app contact initiative, and booth 'toli'.

With inputs from PTI