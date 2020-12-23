CMAT 2021 online registration process begins at cmat.nta.nic.in; admission test from 22 to 27 Feb

CMAT 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode between 22 and 27 February. The total duration of the exam is three hours

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released online applications for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) - 2021 on its official website: nta.ac.in.

Willing and eligible candidates can register for CMAT 2021 till 2021. The application has to be submitted in online mode at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The notification by NTA said that application form in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates must note that multiple application forms will not be accepted by the agency.

According to Hindustan Times, the last date for submission of examination fee in online mode is 23 January. The application correction window will be opened by NTA from 25 to 30 January.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/cmat-2021-registration-begins-at-cmat-nta-nic-in-here-s-direct-link-to-apply/story-rWmqafYMyJPtvwSl6qsexL.html

The entrance exam will be held in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Male candidates belonging to general (unreserved) category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 2,000. The fee for female candidates belonging to general category is Rs 1,000.

Those belonging to feneral-EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD/ OBC categories and transgender will have to pay Rs 1,000 as registration fee.

As per Careers 360, those applying for CMAT 2021 must have a citizenship of India. Applicants should have qualified their graduation exam. Those in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for the entrance exam.

https://news.careers360.com/cmat-2021-registration-begins-exam-be-held-on-feb-22-and-27

The score of CMAT 2021 will also be considered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Lucknow for admission to MBA courses in its affiliated colleges.

Steps to apply for CMAT 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Common Management Admission Test - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Apply for CMAT 2021."

Step 3: Click on New Registration.

Step 4: Register providing all the details in the correct format.

Step 5: Use the registration details to log in and complete the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and scanned photograph, signature in the right format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Submit and take a print out of the CMAT 2021 application form.

Here is the direct link to apply for CMAT 2021.