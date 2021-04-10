CMAT 2021: NTA announces result of entrance test at cmat.nta.nic.in
A total of 71,490 candidates registered for the Common Management Admission Test this year, of whom 52,327 took the exam
The results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 has been declared by the National Testing Agency. The scorecards are available on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
The entrance test was conducted in two shifts across 278 centres on 31 March. A total of 71,490 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 52,327 took the test, as per the official notification.
Steps to follow to download CMAT 2021 scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the website cmat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'CMAT 2021 NTA Score Card'
Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security key and hit the 'submit' button
Step 4: Download your CMAT 2021 scorecard
Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference
CMAT is a computer-based test (CBT) which is held on a national-level and gives candidates admission in management programs.
NTA had released an answer key and opened an objection window till 5 April. The agency declared its final answer key on 9 April, the same day when it released the scorecards of the applicants.
In the three-hour-long test, candidates were asked questions from sections like Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Quantitative Techniques, and Logical Reasoning.
The CMAT score is accepted by all the institutions, university departments, and colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
