CMAT 2021: Application correction window extended till 7 March; visit cmat.nta.nic.in to make changes
The National Testing Agency has allowed applicants to amend details regarding academic history, photograph and signature in the CMAT 2021 application form
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again opened the application correction window for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 on its official site. Candidates, who are going to appear for the admission test, are advised to visit the official site cmat.nta.nic.in and make the necessary changes in their application forms.
According to a report by NDTV, this is the second time the officials have opened the correction window. Previously, the candidates set to appear in the national level entrance exam were allowed to correct their applications till 1 March.
The online application window was opened by the authority on 12 February. As CMAT 2021 scores are accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges, qualifying candidates can seek admission in various management courses.
The report added that applicants will have to attempt questions from Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, Quantitative Technique and General Awareness. There is also an optional section on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Follow these steps to correct the forms:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for CMAT 2021 Application Form Correction on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registered credentials to log in
Step 5: Now edit the application form as necessary
Step 6: Save the changes made
Step 7: Download or take a printout of the confirmation message
Candidates can access the sign-in page for CMAT 2021 directly by clicking here.
According to a report on Jagran Josh, candidates will be able to amend their applications till 5 pm on 7 March. Changes in the academic details, photograph and signature are accepted by the examination body.
