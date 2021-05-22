CMA June 2021: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the last date to apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course for June, 2021 term of Certified Management Accountant (CMA) examinations.

Those who wish to apply can now do it till 30 May without any late fees by visiting the official website — icmai.in. The decision has been taken due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

- Visit the website icmai.in

- Click on the ‘Students’ tab in the main menu

- On the new page, click on the ‘Exam’ tab

- Check the sidebar menu and open the online examination application form

- Read all the instructions carefully and click on the online application

- Select the course for which you want to apply for

- Click on ‘Accept’ and fill the form

- Upload all the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

- Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

The status of students who have chosen to opt-out of the Intermediate and Final Examinations, December, 2020 session will remain the same for the examinations to be held next month.

The intermediate and final examinations will commence from 26 July and will go on till 2 August.

Application fee:

For inland centres, one group, the fee for intermediate exams is Rs 1,200 and for final exams, it is Rs 1,400. For overseas centres, it is $90 for intermediate and $100 for finals.

For inland centres, two groups, the fee for intermediate exams is Rs 2,400 and for final exams, it is Rs 2,800. For overseas centres, it is $90 for intermediate and $100 for finals.