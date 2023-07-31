CM Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action against those who encroach upon people's land

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take stringent legal actions against those involved in encroaching upon people’s land and working against the interests of the poor.

The instructions came during the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the premises of Gorakhnath temple.

The Chief Minister attentively listened to the grievances of around 400 individuals and promptly referred their concerns to the relevant authorities. The goal is to ensure that the rights of the citizens are protected and any wrongdoing that affects the welfare of the poor is met with firm actions from the government.

“Strict action should be taken against those who encroach upon people’s land and work against the interest of the poor,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure the speedy disposal of people’s problems while assuring visitors that no injustice would be done to anyone.

He reiterated that his government will provide full support for the treatment of patients seeking financial help.

“Injustice should not be done to anyone. Every victim should be treated sensitively,” Adityanath said.

With PTI inputs.