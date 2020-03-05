CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people not to panic over coronavirus outbreak, says Maharashtra is prepared

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday requested people not to panic about the coronavirus outbreak and assured them that the state was prepared to deal with the situation.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly he said, "With full responsibility, I want to say that people are requested not to panic over Coronavirus issue."

"I want to appeal to people that do not panic due to this, we had also tackled swine flu earlier in the state. Just stick to the precaution advisory issued by the government," he added.

On opposition allegations that the government hasn't initiated enough measures to tackle Coronavirus, he said, "I want to say that our administration is strong and has made good arrangements to tackle this situation".

Thackeray said he was holding a daily review meeting with the health department and keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Earlier we had only one centre for the test in Pune NIV now this has been increased to Nagpur and Pune so now we have three such centres in Maharashtra," he said.

"We have also requested private hospitals to make isolation wards for coronavirus patients and be prepared," he further said.

He said that the international airport has taken enough measures. "We are checking each and every traveler coming from abroad. We have also informed all employees at airports regarding the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease," Thackeray added.

"Ahead of Holi, I want to request people to limit their Holi celebration and to avoid being part of gatherings," he said.

