CM Shivraj desperate, Congress sweeping Madhya Pradesh polls, says Kamal Nath
The MP government last month transferred Rs 1,000 each to the accounts of 1.25 crore women in the state as it rolled out the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a scheme billed as a game-changer by the BJP in the poll-bound state.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath attacked MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, saying that he is “desperate” as he launched the CM Ladli Behna Yojana to give cash doles to women just before the elections.
In an interview with News18, Kamal Nath said that he had made five promises to voters, including a Rs 1,500 per month grant to women, as he believed that “women need to be supported more”.
Kamal Nath took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming such doles as ‘revadis’ (freebies) and said that “when the BJP does it, they do not call it the same”.
He also scoffed at the talk of PM Modi being invincible even if there was an opposition alliance formed like INDIA. “They used to say this about Indira Gandhi and she lost her own election. That is the reality,” Kamal Nath told News 18.
Last month, MP Chief Minister Chauhan termed Ladli Behna Yojana a social revolution but not freebie.
